The Warner Robins Police Department took to social media this week to thank the businesses, residents, and fellow officers who rallied around the department following the shooting of Officer Wojtal.

Wojtal was shot during an hours-long standoff on Redmond Street in a residential neighborhood near Armed Forces Boulevard in January. Warner Robins Police, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation surrounded the home before a suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton confirmed the officer is in stable condition.

In the days that followed, the department says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses and citizens who donated, dropped off food, sent well wishes, and especially lifted our department up in prayer,” department officials said. “Our community is truly the best out there. Your support does not go unnoticed, and it has meant more to us than words can express.”

The show of support extended beyond Warner Robins. Sheriff Davis and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made a point to stop by and personally honor Officer Wojtal — a gesture the department says speaks to the bond shared across the region.

“The Central Georgia Blue Line Family is a strong one, and we are grateful for that every single day,” the post said.

That sentiment was echoed at the state’s highest level. Governor Brian Kemp released a statement in the wake of the shooting, saying, “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the Warner Robins Police Department Officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty this morning. Our police and first responders regularly put themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians, and it is our responsibility to support them and stand with them as they bravely answer that call to duty.