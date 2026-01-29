Listen to this post

A Warner Robins police officer was shot Thursday morning and is now in stable condition after a suspect holed up inside a home, sparking an hours-long standoff.

What’s Happening: The suspect was arrested around 11 a.m. after Warner Robins Police, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation surrounded a home on Redmond Street.

What’s Important: The officer is in stable condition, according to Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton.

The Location: The standoff unfolded on Redmond Street in a residential area near Armed Forces Boulevard, about two blocks from Green Street.

What We Don’t Know: Neither Moulton nor Warner Robins Police have said what led to the shooting and standoff.

From the Governor: Governor Brian Kemp released a statement saying, “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the Warner Robins Police Department Officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty this morning. Our police and first responders regularly put themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians, and it is our responsibility to support them and stand with them as they bravely answer that call to duty.”

Anyone with information can contact the Warner Robins Police Department’s Criminal Investigations at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.