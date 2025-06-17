Residents near Cumming Highway and Scott Road will hear loud sounds today as law enforcement conducts training exercises.
🚨 Why It Matters: The Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team wants residents to know the sounds are part of a planned exercise, not an emergency situation.
🎯 What’s Happening: The training is taking place in the Cumming Highway and Scott Road area today. Officials say people should not be alarmed by any loud noises they hear during the exercise.
📍 Stay Calm: This is a routine training exercise designed to keep officers prepared for real emergencies.
No actual threat exists in the area, and residents can go about their normal activities.
