Despite recent heavy rains, Cobb County is in extreme drought conditions this summer, and fire officials are asking residents to put down the fireworks.

What’s Happening: A statewide burn ban is in effect through September 30. It covers burning yard waste — leaves, limbs, and similar materials — but does not currently apply to recreational fires, bonfires, or cooking fires. It also doesn’t apply to fireworks.

What’s Important: Cobb County fire officials say they do not have the legal authority to ban consumer fireworks. Under Georgia state law, only the State Fire Marshal can do that. Officials say they will let residents know if that happens. Until then, the Cobb County Fire Marshal’s Office is recommending that people skip personal fireworks and go to one of the professional shows held around the county near the Fourth of July instead.

Those shows are typically held at or near:

City of Marietta

City of Kennesaw

City of Powder Springs

City of Acworth

Mt. Paran North Church of God

Marietta Country Club

Governor’s Town Club

Pine Tree Country Club

Indian Hills Country Club

Town Green – Legacy Park

The Rule: Georgia recently updated its fireworks law to include penalties for anyone whose use of consumer fireworks injures someone or damages another person’s property.

The Path Forward: Fire officials say they are watching the drought closely and will alert residents if the burn ban grows to include all fires, including recreational ones.