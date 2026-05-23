Despite recent heavy rains, Cobb County is in extreme drought conditions this summer, and fire officials are asking residents to put down the fireworks.
What’s Happening: A statewide burn ban is in effect through September 30. It covers burning yard waste — leaves, limbs, and similar materials — but does not currently apply to recreational fires, bonfires, or cooking fires. It also doesn’t apply to fireworks.
What’s Important: Cobb County fire officials say they do not have the legal authority to ban consumer fireworks. Under Georgia state law, only the State Fire Marshal can do that. Officials say they will let residents know if that happens. Until then, the Cobb County Fire Marshal’s Office is recommending that people skip personal fireworks and go to one of the professional shows held around the county near the Fourth of July instead.
Those shows are typically held at or near:
- City of Marietta
- City of Kennesaw
- City of Powder Springs
- City of Acworth
- Mt. Paran North Church of God
- Marietta Country Club
- Governor’s Town Club
- Pine Tree Country Club
- Indian Hills Country Club
- Town Green – Legacy Park
The Rule: Georgia recently updated its fireworks law to include penalties for anyone whose use of consumer fireworks injures someone or damages another person’s property.
The Path Forward: Fire officials say they are watching the drought closely and will alert residents if the burn ban grows to include all fires, including recreational ones.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.