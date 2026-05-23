A woman found unconscious and not breathing in the median of I-16 in Twiggs County was revived by first responders on April 3 after what deputies believed was a drug overdose.

What happened: Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle weaving across I-16. Deputies Turner and Black arrived to find the car stopped in the median and the woman inside unconscious and unresponsive. Deputy Turner broke the car window and both deputies pulled her out.

After finding she was not breathing, the deputies started CPR and gave her a dose of naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. Fire and EMS crews arrived shortly after and gave her a second dose of naloxone. She was revived.

The recognition: At the Twiggs County Commissioners meeting on May 21, the following first responders received a Life Saving Award for their actions that day:

911 Dispatcher Ashley Potts

Dispatcher Keldric Parks

Firefighter Lt. Ryan Williams

Andy Alvarado

Deputies Turner and Black

Catch up quick: Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is a fast-acting medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is widely carried by law enforcement and emergency medical crews across Georgia. When given quickly, it can restore normal breathing within minutes.

The path forward: The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said the preservation of life is the first priority regardless of the circumstances of a call. The department did not say whether any policy or equipment changes would follow the incident.