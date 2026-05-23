The Cobb County Public Library is launching its 2026 Summer Reading Program, inviting residents of all ages to read and complete activities from June 1 through July 31.

What’s Happening: The program kicks off with free events at four library locations from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Each event will include music, crafts, and hands-on activities.

The four kickoff locations are:

Gritters Library in Marietta South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton Switzer Library in Marietta West Cobb Regional Library in Kennesaw

How It Works: Starting June 1, participants track their reading time and activities through a platform called Beanstack, which is available as a mobile app or online at bit.ly/SummerInCobb. To finish the challenge, readers log minutes and activities until they complete a BINGO card.

What’s Important: Students who already use Beanstack through their public school can link that account to their library account, so their reading minutes count toward both programs at the same time.

The Path Forward: The program runs through July 31, giving families about two months to participate. Free kickoff events this weekend offer a first chance for residents to learn about the program before it officially begins.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs, and more to individuals and families.