Woodstock leaders say they have found their pick to run the city’s police department, and neighbors will get a chance to meet him at City Hall next month.

What’s Happening: The City of Woodstock has named Roland Castro as the sole finalist to be the next Chief of Police, after nearly three decades in law enforcement.

City officials say Castro comes from the Johns Creek Police Department, where he has held several leadership posts since 2008. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.

What’s Important: Residents will be able to meet Castro at a public reception on Monday, December 15 at 6 p.m. at The Chambers at City Center, before the regular meeting of the mayor and council.

What Castro Is Saying: Chief Castro said he is “honored to serve as the new Chief of the Woodstock Police Department.”

He added, “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of this department and strengthening our connection with the community through continued engagement, open communication, and responsive service.”

What City Leaders Are Saying: City Manager Jeff Moon said Castro’s background and leadership style fit Woodstock and match the city’s community values.

Catch Up: Woodstock has been searching for a new police chief and is now moving toward a final decision with Castro as the only named finalist.

The Sources: City of Woodstock.