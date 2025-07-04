A Fourth of July parade in Dunwoody took a frightening turn when a truck accidentally accelerated, striking a pedestrian and causing several people to fall from a float trailer.

🚨 Why It Matters: The accident injured multiple children and adults who were participating in the community celebration, though fortunately none suffered critical injuries.

🚗 What Happened: According to Dunwoody police, the driver of an F-150 Lightning pickup truck with an attached trailer stopped to switch drivers during the parade route. When the new driver took control, they mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The sudden acceleration caused the truck to lunge forward, striking a pedestrian and knocking her to the ground. When the driver then hit the brakes, the trailer disconnected from the truck, causing several people riding on it to fall off.

🏥 The Injuries: Several children and at least one adult were injured in the accident. Police report that most victims were transported to local hospitals, though none are in critical condition.

🔍 Investigation Continues: Dunwoody police are still actively investigating the July 4th crash, which occurred around 10:13 a.m. at Mount Vernon Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway. Authorities have not released additional details about the victims or potential charges.