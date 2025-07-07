Cherokee County deputies will practice emergency drills at Reinhardt University in Waleska from Monday through Wednesday this week.

🚔 Why It Matters: You might see more police cars than usual around campus and hear loud sounds during the training. Officials want residents to know there’s no real emergency happening.

📅 What’s Happening: The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office picked Reinhardt’s campus near The Falany Performing Arts Center for their practice sessions. The training runs from July 7th through July 9th.

🎓 The Partnership: Reinhardt University opened its doors to help local law enforcement stay sharp on their skills.

This kind of training helps deputies handle real emergencies better when they happen in Cherokee County.