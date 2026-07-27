A suspicious package called in at a Chatham County business turned out to hold 17 pounds of marijuana, police said Monday.

What’s Happening: Corporal Jovante Spivey and his K-9, Neo, were called to the business after someone reported a suspicious package. Neo alerted on it, and when officers opened it, they found 11 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside.

What’s New: The bags together weighed 17 pounds.

The Path Forward: No arrests have been made. The Chatham County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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