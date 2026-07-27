A suspicious package called in at a Chatham County business turned out to hold 17 pounds of marijuana, police said Monday.

What’s Happening: Corporal Jovante Spivey and his K-9, Neo, were called to the business after someone reported a suspicious package. Neo alerted on it, and when officers opened it, they found 11 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside.

What’s New: The bags together weighed 17 pounds.

The Path Forward: No arrests have been made. The Chatham County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.