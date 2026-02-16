Listen to this post

A 57-year-old man died Sunday at the DeKalb County Jail after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Michael Gafa had been in custody since September 2025. On-site medical staff and DeKalb EMS responded after he was found unresponsive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said there is no indication of foul play or criminal activity.

The circumstances surrounding Gafa’s death remain under investigation.