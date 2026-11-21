ROME — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting at John Graham Homes in Rome, and another 16-year-old is in custody while police investigate what happened.
What we know: According to Rome police, the shooting happened at the housing complex between East 13th Street and Cedar Avenue. Police say the two teens were handling a firearm when the gun went off, killing one of them.
The investigation: Police have not said whether the teen in custody will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
What’s next: Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.