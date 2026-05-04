Listen to this post

The South Fulton Police Department has a message for drivers who think the galaxy’s rules don’t apply to South Fulton roads — and they delivered it with a lightsaber-sharp sense of humor.

In honor of Star Wars Day — celebrated every May 4th with the now-legendary pun “May the Fourth Be With You” — the department took to Facebook with a post that was equal parts public safety reminder and comedy gold.

“Say Twin… In a galaxy… not so far away… Y’all really be driving like the Force gonna pull you out that ticket,” the post read.

The department made its position on hyperspeed crystal clear.

“Let’s be clear: There is NO hyper speed on South Fulton roads,” the post continued. “The Force is NOT beating radar. And no… ‘I was just jumping to light speed’ is NOT getting you out of it.”

The message wrapped up with a straightforward reminder that, Jedi mind tricks aside, the rules of the road still apply.

“Drive the limit. Stay alert. Handle your business behind the wheel. Because when those blue lights hit… that’s the only Force you need to worry about.”

A Department With Range

If you think that post was a one-time stroke of genius, think again. The South Fulton Police Department has built something of a reputation for mixing public safety messaging with sharp wit and pop culture references on social media. The department regularly uses its Facebook page to connect with residents in ways that are anything but standard-issue — turning routine reminders about traffic laws, community safety, and department updates into content that actually makes people stop scrolling.

Whether you’re piloting a Millennium Falcon or a 2019 Honda Accord down South Fulton’s streets, the department’s position is firm: the speed limit applies to everyone. Even Han Solo.

May the 4th be with you — just not at 90 miles per hour.