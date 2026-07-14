Every student at Glynn County Schools — from kindergarten through 12th grade — will have to keep their phone and other personal devices powered off and completely out of sight from the morning bell to the final dismissal bell, starting the first day of school this August.

What’s happening: The district is applying its device ban to all grade levels for the 2026-27 school year. The list of banned devices covers cell phones, smartwatches, headphones, smart glasses, earbuds, tablets, personal laptops, gaming systems and e-readers. Devices have to be stored in a bookbag, purse, or a spot the teacher designates — not just flipped over on a desk or tucked in a pocket.

What’s new: The K-8 ban has been in place since August 2025, required by a state law the Georgia General Assembly passed. A second state law now extends the ban to high schools, though it gives districts until later in the school year to comply. Glynn County is putting the high school rules in place at the start of the year rather than waiting.

What this means for you: If a student’s device is spotted during the school day, a staff member takes it. A first offense means the student gets it back at the end of the day. A second offense means a parent or guardian has to come to the school to pick it up in person. A third offense triggers a formal disciplinary referral. Students whose medical needs, individualized education plans, or 504 plans require a device are exempt. Parents who need to reach their child during the day should call the school’s front office. In an emergency, the district will contact families through its mass notification system.

The path forward: The policy starts on the first day of school in August. The full district policy is posted on the Glynn County Schools website.