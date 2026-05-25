A dinner outing turned deadly Saturday night when a loose umbrella struck and killed a woman at a South Carolina lakeside restaurant.

What Happened: Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell says a 56-year-old woman from Huger, South Carolina, died Saturday night while eating at the Driftwood Grill, a restaurant on Lake Marion. High winds from storms moving through the area tore an umbrella loose, and it struck the woman.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley says the umbrella hit the woman in the neck, severing her carotid artery.

Blackwell confirmed the woman died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

For Context: The Driftwood Grill released a statement Sunday expressing grief over the loss and asking the community for prayers and privacy for the woman’s family. The restaurant also thanked first responders who rushed to help.

The Big Picture: Outdoor dining areas — with their patio furniture, umbrellas, and open-air setups — can become dangerous during sudden, severe storms.

Weather experts have long warned that patio umbrellas, even when anchored, can become projectiles in high winds. Saturday’s storms across the Midlands region of South Carolina brought the kind of fast-moving, powerful gusts that can catch both businesses and diners completely off guard.