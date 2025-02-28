When Do We Spring Forward in 2025?

It’s that time of year again when Georgians prepare to “spring forward” and lose an hour of precious sleep. On Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m., clocks will jump ahead to 3 a.m., marking the start of Daylight Saving Time. This annual ritual promises longer evenings, perfect for enjoying those extra hours of sunshine.

Please note, it is Daylight Saving Time and not Daylight Savings Time. You are saving daylight, not getting a discount on it.

What’s Happening: At 2 a.m. on March 9, Georgia residents will set their clocks forward by one hour, ushering in the time change. This change shifts an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening, allowing residents to make better use of natural light during the warmer months.

Who Made it Happen: The concept of Daylight Saving Time was first introduced during World War I as a way to conserve energy. The United States officially adopted it in 1918 with the Standard Time Act. Over the years, the time change has seen adjustments, with the current schedule established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

Why It Matters: While the intention behind Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight, it often sparks debate. Proponents argue it reduces energy consumption and encourages outdoor activities in the evening. Critics, however, point to potential health impacts, such as disrupted sleep patterns and increased risk of heart issues following the time change.

Take Action: To smoothly transition into Daylight Saving Time, consider adjusting your sleep schedule gradually in the days leading up to March 9. Go to bed 15 minutes earlier each night to help your body acclimate. Also, remember to check and replace batteries in smoke detectors and other essential devices—a task often recommended during time changes.

What’s Next: Daylight Saving Time will continue until Sunday, November 2, when clocks will “fall back” one hour, returning to Standard Time. Between now and then, enjoy the extended daylight hours, and perhaps use the extra time to explore Georgia’s beautiful parks and outdoor spaces.

Remember The Golden Rule: As we adjust to the time change, let’s be patient and considerate with ourselves and others. Everyone is adapting, and a little kindness can go a long way in making the transition smoother for all. Especially on Georgia’s roads.