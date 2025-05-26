Crews are working to repair a possible water main break at the intersection of Nancy Creek Road Northwest and West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, with some residents reporting low water pressure Thursday morning.
💧 Why It Matters: Water main breaks can disrupt service for homes and businesses, force road closures, and delay commutes. Immediate repairs aim to minimize interruptions and ensure safe drinking water.
🔧 What’s Happening:
- Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews are assessing the site and conducting repairs.
- The break could temporarily affect water pressure or service for nearby residents.
🏡 Resident Impact: Officials urge neighbors to:
- Check tap water for discoloration before using.
- Report outages or pressure changes to 311.
Tips for Reading and Understanding The News
- Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real
- Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false
- Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening
- Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism.
Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself:
- Is this based on verified information?
- Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?
- What evidence would I need to change my mind?
Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.