Ossoff Condemns Trump’s Handling of Zelensky

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is slamming President Donald Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their Oval Office meeting today.

In a strong statement, Ossoff called the encounter “a disgraceful spectacle” and accused Trump of trying to humiliate Zelensky in front of the world.

🗣 What Ossoff Said: Ossoff did not hold back in his response to the tense exchange between Trump and Zelensky, saying:

“The meeting was a disgraceful spectacle as the world watched the President attempt to publicly humiliate a man leading his nation’s self-defense against brutal military aggression.”

🇺🇦 Why This Matters for Georgia: Ossoff has been vocal about supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression and has backed U.S. aid packages for the country. His latest remarks reinforce his stance that America should stand firmly with its allies.

Georgia is home to a significant number of military personnel and defense contractors who are directly impacted by U.S. foreign policy decisions.

📍 What About Georgia’s Other Elected Officials?: The Georgia Sun reached out to all of Georgia’s representatives in Congress and the Senate shortly after the confrontation. Ossoff was the only one to respond.