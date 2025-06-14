An estimated 2,000 people gathered Saturday in Johns Creek to take part in the No Kings protest — a nationwide demonstration organized in opposition to former President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington.

Participants filled sidewalks and grassy areas, many waving American flags or holding signs in support of the Constitution and equal rights. Families, veterans, students and longtime residents were among those who turned out. Some sat in lawn chairs, while others stood shoulder to shoulder with handmade signs.

Messages included “Justice for All Means All,” “Do Better,” and “Defend the Constitution.”

Jaymi Hendrix, a resident of Cumming who attended with her husband and three children, said her family participated in the protest to show acceptance and love to all people.

“We are beyond thankful for all the organizers and their partnership with the FOCO Sheriff’s Office and John’s Creek PD to help us all feel safer during the No Kings peaceful protest against attacks on our constitutional rights that are tearing families apart,” Hendrix said. “We showed up today because as a family, we want to show acceptance, love and grace to all people.”

Officers from both the Johns Creek Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were present and visible throughout the event. There were no reports of any incidents.

The Johns Creek protest was one of several held across Georgia as part of the No Kings movement, which has drawn national attention for its criticism of displays that protesters say resemble authoritarian rule.

The demonstration, organized locally as part of the 50501 Movement, is one of nearly 2,000 coordinated actions nationwide opposing the parade, timed to coincide with the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.