Atlanta police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a northwest Atlanta strip club.

What’s Happening: Police took 62-year-old Tyrone Butler into custody for a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning at 1271 Marietta Boulevard NW.

What’s Important: Butler faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and armed robbery. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Catch Up Quick: Officers responded to the strip club around 5:06 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call about a stabbing. They found a 42-year-old man with stab wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Sources: Atlanta Police Department.