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Human remains were found in a creek in a wooded area off Chambers Cove Drive in Bibb County Tuesday night.

What’s Happening: A call came in to Macon Bibb E-911 at 9:03 p.m. on April 14. Deputies found the remains south of Chambers Cove Drive, inside a creek in a wooded area.

What’s Confirmed: The remains are male. Investigators have not yet identified the person or determined how long the remains had been there.

What’s Next: Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination to determine the person’s identity.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.