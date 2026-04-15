Human remains were found in a creek in a wooded area off Chambers Cove Drive in Bibb County Tuesday night.
What’s Happening: A call came in to Macon Bibb E-911 at 9:03 p.m. on April 14. Deputies found the remains south of Chambers Cove Drive, inside a creek in a wooded area.
What’s Confirmed: The remains are male. Investigators have not yet identified the person or determined how long the remains had been there.
What’s Next: Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination to determine the person’s identity.
Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
Clarification, April 15, 2026 11:36 am:
In the original release from the sheriff’s office, the name of the road where the remains were found was incorrect. The article has been updated to reflect this change.