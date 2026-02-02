Listen to this post

Yonah the Groundhog did not see his shadow on February 2, 2026, at North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland. According to Groundhog Day tradition, this means an early spring for Georgia.

What’s Happening: Yonah emerged and made his annual weather prediction. This is the fourth time in five years he has predicted early spring, according to previous coverage.

What’s Important: Yonah’s prediction differs from Gen. Beauregard Lee’s forecast. Gen. Beauregard Lee saw his shadow on February 2, 2026, predicting six more weeks of winter. Georgia has two groundhogs that make annual weather predictions.

In Context: Yonah lives at North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland. His handlers call him “the world’s most famous meteorologist.” He trains for his annual prediction by napping and eating corn and bananas. Last year, he saw his shadow and predicted more winter. In 2024, 2023, and 2022, he did not see his shadow and predicted early spring each year.