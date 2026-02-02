Listen to this post

General Beauregard Lee emerged on February 2, 2026, and saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter for Georgia.

What’s Happening: The groundhog made his 45th prediction at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson. According to Groundhog Day tradition, seeing his shadow means winter will continue for six more weeks.

What’s Important: This marks the second consecutive year General Beauregard Lee has seen his shadow. Last year, he also predicted six more weeks of winter on February 2, 2025.

In Context: General Beauregard Lee has been making Groundhog Day predictions since 1991. He is named after Civil War generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard. A previous groundhog named after Gen. Robert E. Lee made predictions from 1981 to 1991.

What Happens Next: General Beauregard Lee traditionally eats Waffle House hashbrowns after making his prediction.