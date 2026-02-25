Pendergrass resident Evan Parker was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a dead tree limb fell and struck his helmet while he worked on a jobsite. Though the helmet likely saved his life, the impact left him with life-altering injuries. Parker has a girlfriend and a 1-year-old son.
What’s happening: A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Parker’s medical care, rehabilitation, and specialized mobility equipment. The fundraiser has raised nearly $30,000.
What’s important: Parker will need extensive medical care, ongoing rehabilitation, and specialized equipment. The costs for medical expenses, rehabilitation, and mobility equipment are described as overwhelming. The injuries affect both Parker and his girlfriend as they care for their young son.
The path forward: The fundraiser organizers are asking for donations and for people to share the campaign. The money raised will go directly toward Parker’s medical expenses, rehabilitation, and equipment to help him regain independence and quality of life.
