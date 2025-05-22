A 4-year-old boy died Sunday evening when an ATV overturned in Forsyth County, throwing both him and the teenage driver from the vehicle.

🚔 What Happened: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to Valley Stream Drive near Campground Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an ATV crash. Investigators believe the 16-year-old driver from Cumming applied the brakes and turned sharply to the right while traveling too fast, causing the vehicle to flip.

The 4-year-old passenger, identified as Ricardo “Ricky” Hernandez, died at the scene. The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to North Fulton Medical Center.

💔 The Victim: Ricardo, born November 21, 2020, was known for his “kind heart” and “generous spirit,” according to a fundraising page set up for his family. His parents, Jose and Yuri Hernandez, are now facing funeral expenses while grieving their sudden loss.

🔍 What’s Next: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit continues to investigate the crash. Meanwhile, community members have organized a fundraiser to help the Hernandez family with funeral costs and other expenses during this difficult time.