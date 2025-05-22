A 4-year-old boy died Sunday evening when an ATV overturned in Forsyth County, throwing both him and the teenage driver from the vehicle.
🚔 What Happened: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to Valley Stream Drive near Campground Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an ATV crash. Investigators believe the 16-year-old driver from Cumming applied the brakes and turned sharply to the right while traveling too fast, causing the vehicle to flip.
The 4-year-old passenger, identified as Ricardo “Ricky” Hernandez, died at the scene. The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to North Fulton Medical Center.
💔 The Victim: Ricardo, born November 21, 2020, was known for his “kind heart” and “generous spirit,” according to a fundraising page set up for his family. His parents, Jose and Yuri Hernandez, are now facing funeral expenses while grieving their sudden loss.
🔍 What’s Next: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit continues to investigate the crash. Meanwhile, community members have organized a fundraiser to help the Hernandez family with funeral costs and other expenses during this difficult time.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.