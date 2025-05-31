Bibb County faces an unusual crime wave this week. The suspects? Cold-blooded, scaly, and apparently house-hunting in all the wrong neighborhoods.

🐊 What We Know: Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed a nearly six-foot alligator from a yard on Killarney Circle near Georgia Highway 247 on Friday. The young gator, which Galeazzo playfully nicknamed “Nile the Crocodile” (despite it being very much an alligator), had suffered minor injuries before making its suburban debut. But the reptilian invasion didn’t stop there.

This morning, Galeazzo needed backup to wrangle a massive 12-foot alligator that decided to make a business on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard its new headquarters. The scaly squatter reportedly put up quite a fight during eviction proceedings.

👮‍♀️ Rescue Operations: Galeazzo has emerged as Bibb County’s unofficial Gator Whisperer, though the second, larger specimen required reinforcements. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Shelter Manager Sonja Adams, Officers Leann Strickland and Lupe Ortiz joined the effort, along with Jeremy Register, Tracey and Shane Weathers, and several Macon-Bibb County Fire Department firefighters. It takes a village to relocate a dinosaur.

🌿 Why It Matters: Wildlife experts suggest younger alligators often get forced out of their natural habitats by larger, more dominant gators. The first gator likely wandered into residential areas after losing the swamp equivalent of a turf war. The second, larger specimen’s motivation remains unclear, though “corporate takeover” seems fitting given its business park target. These wildlife displacements create dangerous situations for both residents and the animals.

⚠️ What’s Next: Both alligators have been released “back into the wild far away from humans,” giving everyone some much-needed personal space. Residents who spot large reptiles in their neighborhoods should contact animal enforcement immediately and maintain a safe distance.

