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A small plane made an emergency landing at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport today after its landing gear failed to deploy. Both people on board walked away unhurt, and there was no fire.

What’s Happening: A Beechcraft Bonanza experienced a landing gear malfunction Saturday and landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport, known by its code PUJ, in Paulding County. The pilot brought the plane down on the runway without the gear extended.

What’s Important: Public safety crews from multiple Paulding County agencies responded to the airport and stood by during the landing. Neither occupant was injured, and no fire broke out.