Protesters in DeKalb County clashed with law enforcement Saturday after attempting to block a major roadway. The protesters were part of nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s military parade. What started as a peaceful protest devolved into chaos when protesters began to take their protest toward the Interstate.

📢 What’s Happening:

Demonstrators entered Chamblee Tucker Road and tried marching toward an interstate ramp, ignoring police orders to stay on sidewalks.

Officers used tear gas and arrested at least eight people after calling in backup, including the Georgia State Patrol.

🗣️ Between the Lines: DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the county “respects peaceful assembly” but warned that “threats to safety require action.”

🚨 Why It Matters: The confrontation raises questions about balancing free speech rights with public safety as protests surge across the U.S.

🌍 The Big Picture: The demonstration, organized locally as part of the 50501 Movement, is one of nearly 2,000 coordinated actions nationwide opposing the parade, timed to coincide with the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.