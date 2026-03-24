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A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a March 10 attempted assault at a Kroger in Cherokee County’s Macedonia community, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

What’s Happening: Deputies first encountered the teen on Sunday, March 22, around 8:30 p.m. while responding to a missing or runaway juvenile call in the Free Home area. Deputies found him carrying bags of items later determined to have been stolen from a Kroger in the Macedonia area.

What Changed: While investigating the shoplifting case, detectives developed reason to believe the teen was also responsible for the March 10 restroom incident at the Macedonia Kroger. After an interview with detectives, he was formally charged in that case as well.

The Charges: The juvenile faces three charges in total:

Theft by Shoplifting, stemming from the March 22 incident

Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape, a felony, in connection with the March 10 incident

Criminal Trespass, also in connection with the March 10 incident

What We Know: On March 10, a woman at the Macedonia Kroger on Cumming Highway said a man followed her into the women’s restroom and tried to assault her. She was not injured. She screamed and struck the man with her keys, and he fled. Store surveillance video showed the man watching the woman before following her inside. Detectives also obtained images of the same man entering women’s restrooms at other nearby businesses earlier that same night.

What’s Still Unknown: Because the suspect is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said no additional information will be released. His age has not been disclosed.

The Path Forward: The teen was transported to the Marietta Youth Detention Center following his arrest. The shoplifting charge resulted in a release to his mother’s custody; the subsequent felony charge led to his detention.