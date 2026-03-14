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Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who followed a woman into a restroom at a Kroger grocery store and tried to assault her.

What’s Happening: It happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. at the Kroger on Cumming Highway in the Macedonia community. The woman said she was inside a stall in the women’s restroom when she noticed a man standing in front of it. When she opened the door, he tried to assault her.

What’s Important: The woman was not injured. She screamed and hit the man with her keys, and he ran out of the store.

What We Know: Store surveillance video shows the man watching the woman before following her into the restroom. Detectives also obtained images of the same man entering women’s restrooms at other nearby businesses earlier that same night.

The Suspect: The man is described as white, about 5’10”, and between 17 and 23 years old. He was wearing black pants and a navy hoodie, had a “man bun” hairstyle, and patchy facial hair.

What’s Still Unknown: No charges have been filed. The suspect has not been identified or located.

The Path Forward: Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts to call 911. The investigation is ongoing.