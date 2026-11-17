A car slammed into the Dairy Queen on Marietta Highway Saturday afternoon while the restaurant was closed, leaving the building damaged and the driver in custody.

What happened: Canton police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. The driver left the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away. No one was hurt.

The charges: The driver faces multiple charges, including DUI and reckless driving. Police did not release the driver’s name.

What’s new: The Dairy Queen was closed at the time of the crash. The building sustained damage.