A car slammed into the Dairy Queen on Marietta Highway Saturday afternoon while the restaurant was closed, leaving the building damaged and the driver in custody.
What happened: Canton police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. The driver left the scene on foot but was caught a short distance away. No one was hurt.
The charges: The driver faces multiple charges, including DUI and reckless driving. Police did not release the driver’s name.
What’s new: The Dairy Queen was closed at the time of the crash. The building sustained damage.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.