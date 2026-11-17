Three people are dead after a shooting Sunday on Marseilles Court in Savannah, and police say the man who called 911 to report the killings is the one who pulled the trigger.

What happened: Savannah police say 64-year-old Nigele Lambert shot and killed three of his neighbors Sunday afternoon before turning the gun on himself. Lambert called 911 at 12:02 p.m. on November 15 to report shootings in the area. Officers arrived within minutes and found two people dead next door.

The victims: Inside 7 Marseilles Court, officers found 69-year-old Julius Johnson and 66-year-old Inez Johnson, both shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. At Lambert’s home next door, at 9 Marseilles Court, officers found Lambert and 60-year-old Felicia Worriels-Lambert, also dead from gunshot wounds.

How investigators identified Lambert: After officers could not reach Lambert by phone, they forced their way into his home at 9 Marseilles Court. The gun was found near Lambert’s body. Police say video and ballistic evidence confirmed he was the only shooter.

What police are saying: “Firstly I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who lost loved ones in this incident. I can assure you that our department is working diligently to get you the answers you deserve,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said.

Police say there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.