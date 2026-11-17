A man serving time at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla died Sunday after a fight that injured four other inmates.

What happened: Daniel Denson died following what the Georgia Department of Corrections suspects was a gang-related fight. Six inmates were involved in fighting that broke out in two separate dormitories on Nov. 15.

The injured: Four other inmates were hurt. Three were treated at the prison’s medical unit. One was taken to a local hospital. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

About Denson: Denson was serving a 15-year sentence for hijacking a motor vehicle in Fulton County. His official cause of death has not been determined. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

The investigation: The Department of Corrections is investigating Denson’s death as a homicide. No criminal charges have been announced. The other inmates involved have not been publicly identified.