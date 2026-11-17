A man serving time at Dooly State Prison in Unadilla died Sunday after a fight that injured four other inmates.
What happened: Daniel Denson died following what the Georgia Department of Corrections suspects was a gang-related fight. Six inmates were involved in fighting that broke out in two separate dormitories on Nov. 15.
The injured: Four other inmates were hurt. Three were treated at the prison’s medical unit. One was taken to a local hospital. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
About Denson: Denson was serving a 15-year sentence for hijacking a motor vehicle in Fulton County. His official cause of death has not been determined. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
The investigation: The Department of Corrections is investigating Denson’s death as a homicide. No criminal charges have been announced. The other inmates involved have not been publicly identified.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.