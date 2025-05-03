Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation at Savannah Airport

A bomb threat triggered a full evacuation of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Saturday afternoon, halting operations and rerouting traffic as authorities responded to the security threat.

What We Know: Airport officials evacuated the terminal building around midday on May 3rd, directing all passengers to proceed to parking garage areas for safety. The airport announced the evacuation on social media, citing “a security risk” that prompted the precautionary measure.

All incoming roadway traffic has been diverted away from the airport, and passengers have been warned to expect significant flight disruptions throughout the afternoon.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the bomb threat, how it was received, or who might be responsible. It remains unclear how long the evacuation will remain in effect or when normal operations might resume.

Officials have not specified whether any suspicious items have been found during security sweeps or if any flights have been canceled versus delayed.

In Context: Bomb threats at airports typically trigger standardized emergency protocols that prioritize passenger safety through evacuation while law enforcement conducts thorough searches of the premises.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport serves as a critical transportation hub for coastal Georgia and nearby South Carolina communities, handling over 3 million passengers annually.

Take Action: Travelers with flights scheduled through Savannah today should contact their airlines directly for updated information about cancellations or delays. Those planning to pick up arriving passengers should monitor the airport’s social media channels or website for the latest updates before heading to the terminal.

Local residents should avoid the airport area entirely to prevent traffic congestion and allow emergency responders clear access to the scene.