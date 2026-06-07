Showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Georgia today, with northwest Georgia getting hit hardest this afternoon.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service says the storms will bring lightning and stretches of heavy rain, but they are not expected to be severe. Northwest Georgia has the highest chance of getting wet, with rain probability at 60 to 80 percent or higher. Central Georgia sits at 25 to 40 percent. East and southeast Georgia have little to worry about, with chances at 15 percent or less.

Temperatures: Highs around the state today:

North Georgia: Dalton 83°, Rome 83°, Blairsville 82°, Jasper 80°, Gainesville 84°

Metro Atlanta and nearby: Atlanta 83°, Carrollton 81°, Griffin 84°, LaGrange 81°, Thomaston 84°

Middle Georgia: Athens 88°, Madison 88°, Macon 88°, Sandersville 89°, Dublin 89°

South Georgia: Columbus 86°, Americus 87°, Abbeville 90°, Vidalia 91°

What’s new: Rain returns today after a short dry stretch across the state.

The path forward: The best chance of storms is this afternoon. The National Weather Service will continue tracking conditions.