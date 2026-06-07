Yellow flags are up at Tybee Island today, signaling medium hazard conditions in the water. Rip currents are possible.
What This Means for You: Swimmers should stay close to a staffed lifeguard tower. A rip current is a fast-moving channel of water that pulls people away from shore and is one of the leading causes of drowning at ocean beaches.
Stay Informed: You can check real-time beach conditions, find out where lifeguards are stationed, and see which towers are open and staffed at safebeachday.com/tybee-island. You can also sign up to get beach safety alerts sent directly to your phone.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.