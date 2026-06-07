Yellow flags are up at Tybee Island today, signaling medium hazard conditions in the water. Rip currents are possible.

What This Means for You: Swimmers should stay close to a staffed lifeguard tower. A rip current is a fast-moving channel of water that pulls people away from shore and is one of the leading causes of drowning at ocean beaches.

Stay Informed: You can check real-time beach conditions, find out where lifeguards are stationed, and see which towers are open and staffed at safebeachday.com/tybee-island. You can also sign up to get beach safety alerts sent directly to your phone.