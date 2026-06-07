What happened: Firefighters were called to the Panda Express on Holcomb Bridge Road at 8:51 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in the kitchen and traveled up through the exhaust vent into the space between the roof and the building’s frame. Crews had to cut into the roof to reach and put out the fire.

What’s new: The fire stayed in the restaurant’s end unit. The other four businesses in the building were not damaged, and no one was hurt. All occupants had already left before firefighters arrived.

What this means for you: The restaurant took moderate damage. No information was provided on whether it will be closed or when it might reopen.

The path forward: No details were provided on a cause investigation or a timeline for repairs.