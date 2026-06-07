ROSWELL — A cooking fire at a Roswell Panda Express spread through the kitchen exhaust vent and into the roof Saturday morning, leaving the restaurant with moderate damage.
What happened: Firefighters were called to the Panda Express on Holcomb Bridge Road at 8:51 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in the kitchen and traveled up through the exhaust vent into the space between the roof and the building’s frame. Crews had to cut into the roof to reach and put out the fire.
What’s new: The fire stayed in the restaurant’s end unit. The other four businesses in the building were not damaged, and no one was hurt. All occupants had already left before firefighters arrived.
What this means for you: The restaurant took moderate damage. No information was provided on whether it will be closed or when it might reopen.
The path forward: No details were provided on a cause investigation or a timeline for repairs.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.