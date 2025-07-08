A high‑profile Salvadoran journalist held in Georgia by ICE is urging his own government—especially President Nayib Bukele—to intercede. Mario Guevara, founder of MG News, says U.S. authorities are targeting him for covering street operations.

🧭 What We Know:

Guevara was arrested on June 14 while livestreaming a protest in DeKalb County. He clearly identified himself as press and wore a vest marked “PRESS”

Initially hit with misdemeanor charges, those were dismissed on June 25 due to insufficient evidence. He was placed under ICE detainer on June 18 and later transferred to multiple jails, including the Folkston immigration center.

An immigration judge granted a $7,500 bond on July 1, but federal prosecutors appealed, freezing the bond.

He remains in custody and faces deportation proceedings based on immigration and traffic charges.

Guevara lived in the U.S. legally since 2004, holds work authorization, and has a pending green card application.

❗ Why It Matters:

Guevara is one a journalists detained in the United States, which raises alarms about press freedom.

🌍 In Context: Press freedom groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, warn his arrest may reflect a growing trend of immigrant journalists facing legal threats simply for documenting enforcement actions. Legal experts have raised First‑Amendment concerns, noting his arrest looked retaliatory.

👉 What’s Next: Guevara hopes Bukele will request U.S. intervention. His attorneys are pursuing appeal on bond and challenging deportation in court. Advocacy groups are urging public support.

✅ His Full Message: Below is Guevara’s full message, sent from prison.

“I hereby make a call to the Government of El Salvador, particularly to President Nayib Bukele, to please intercede on my behalf with the Government of the United States, as I am being persecuted for having carried out my journalistic work while covering operations in the streets. A U.S. judge granted me the privilege of release on bond; however, the prosecutor in charge of the case appealed, and that privilege has been denied. I am about to complete a month in jail, and I need to get out in order to continue with my life, return to my work, and support my family. I have lived in the United States for nearly 22 years. I had never been arrested before. In these past three weeks, I have been held in five different jails, and I believe the government is trying to tarnish my record in order to deport me as if I were a criminal. I sincerely hope you will intercede for me. I am a father who has paid taxes throughout all these years and who has never committed any kind of crime in this country, nor in El Salvador. I believe I do not deserve to be treated this way. I have never been a burden to this country, as I have never received any type of public benefits. Additionally, I have a son with a special condition who needs my presence and care.”

