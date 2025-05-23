A child died and two others were hospitalized after going underwater at a popular fishing area on Lake Tobesofkee Friday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The drowning happened at 2:38 p.m. at the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area when three children — ages 7, 8 and 10 — suddenly went under the water. Deputies and fire department members entered the water and pulled out the 8-year-old and 10-year-old, who were rushed to a medical facility for treatment.

The 7-year-old was found unresponsive and removed from the water. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced the child dead at the scene.

What We Know: The incident occurred on May 23 at the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area on Lake Tobesofkee. All three children were boys. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Bibb County Fire Department and Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. The 8-year-old remains in critical but stable condition, while the 10-year-old is in stable condition, according to medical staff. The family of the deceased child has been notified.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Parents and caregivers can help prevent drowning by providing constant supervision around water, ensuring children learn to swim, and teaching water safety skills.