Two people are dead and a woman is hurt after a helicopter went down in a remote stretch of Dawson County Friday night.

Why It Matters: Crashes like this one hit close to home for anyone living near or traveling through rural north Georgia.

What Happened: The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency crews rushed to the scene near Mt. Vernon Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday after reports came in of a downed aircraft.

Dawson County Fire Division Chief Johnny Irvin says the thick woods made it extremely difficult for crews to reach the wreckage.

Rescuers pulled a woman from the helicopter and rushed her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.

What Comes Next: The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into what brought the helicopter down. The Federal Aviation Administration is also sending investigators to the scene. Neither agency has released a cause.

Still Unknown: Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two people who died or the woman who was hurt. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to officials.