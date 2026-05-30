Two people are dead and a woman is hurt after a helicopter went down in a remote stretch of Dawson County Friday night.
Why It Matters: Crashes like this one hit close to home for anyone living near or traveling through rural north Georgia.
What Happened: The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and fire and emergency crews rushed to the scene near Mt. Vernon Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday after reports came in of a downed aircraft.
- Dawson County Fire Division Chief Johnny Irvin says the thick woods made it extremely difficult for crews to reach the wreckage.
- Rescuers pulled a woman from the helicopter and rushed her to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.
What Comes Next: The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into what brought the helicopter down. The Federal Aviation Administration is also sending investigators to the scene. Neither agency has released a cause.
Still Unknown: Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two people who died or the woman who was hurt. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to officials.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.