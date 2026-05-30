The annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia kicks off Sunday with more than 900 riders making a week-long trip from LaFayette to Columbus.

What’s Happening: The 2026 event, known as Big BRAG, starts Sunday, May 31, in LaFayette and wraps up in Columbus after seven days on the road. The route cuts through Northwest Georgia, including Rome and Floyd County, on its way south.

The Route Through Rome: Riders leave LaFayette at 7 a.m. Sunday and are expected to roll into Rome between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will come in along Pocket Road, Everett Springs Road, Old Dalton Road, and the Armuchee Connector, with some stretches on the river trail system. Sunday night, the group stays at The Forum in Rome.

Monday’s Leg: The group leaves Rome at 7 a.m. Monday, June 1, heading toward Cave Spring on Broad Street and Blacks Bluff Road. The route briefly crosses into Alabama before looping back into Floyd County on George Road, Fosters Mill Road, Spout Springs Road, and Mills Road, finishing at Rolater Park in Cave Spring.

What’s Important: Drivers on those roads should expect cyclists throughout the day Sunday and Monday. Georgia law requires drivers to leave at least 3 feet of space when passing a cyclist. Some slowdowns are possible along the listed routes both days.

The Path Forward: After Cave Spring, the ride continues south through the rest of the week before finishing in Columbus.