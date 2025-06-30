Lake Lanier is welcoming visitors again just in time for the Fourth of July. Many parks that closed before Memorial Day due to staff shortages have now reopened, and several county and city parks remain open for lake access.

🎆 Why It Matters: If you’re planning to celebrate the holiday at Lake Lanier, it’s good to know where you can go and how to stay safe. The lake is open, but some spots may still have limited access. Staying informed helps you enjoy the holiday without surprises.

🌊 What’s Happening: The US Army Corps of Engineers closed 20 federal parks around Lake Lanier before Memorial Day because of staff shortages. Many of those parks have now reopened. County and city parks with lake access are also open. For the latest updates on which parks and boat ramps are open, visit www.LakeLanierIsOpen.com.

🛟 Safety Tips for Visitors:

Always wear life jackets and sunscreen.

Drink responsibly and stay hydrated.

Watch out for shallow areas and underwater hazards.

Make sure your boat’s navigation lights work if you’re out after dark.

Keep an eye on the weather for sudden changes.

🎇 Fireworks Safety:

Keep water nearby when lighting fireworks.

Never light fireworks on a boat.

Stay a safe distance from where fireworks are launched.

Wear eye protection and light one firework at a time.

Keep fireworks away from children and pets.

Never point fireworks at yourself or others.

