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Georgia wildlife officials want you to put down the baby bunny.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division issued a reminder today: leave wild animals where you find them, no matter how young, helpless, or alone they appear to be.

What’s Happening: The agency says human intervention, even when well-meaning, often does more harm than good. Ben McCullar, a wildlife biologist and program manager for the state Urban Wildlife Program, put it plainly: “We know you want to help. But sometimes the help we want to provide can do more harm than good.”

What’s Important: That fawn you found alone in the yard? Probably fine. McCullar says mother deer routinely leave newborns alone for stretches of time on purpose, staying within hearing distance while staying out of sight. “Although the new-born fawn may seem abandoned, it is not,” he said. “Deer do this to reduce the risk of a predator finding their offspring.”

The same logic applies to baby birds, bunnies, and most other young wildlife. McCullar says animals removed from the wild often lose the ability to survive on their own, even if they are eventually returned.

How This Affects Real People: Georgia law prohibits most people from keeping wildlife without a permit. Picking up a wild animal, however good the intentions, could put a resident on the wrong side of state law.

The Path Forward: State officials recommend walking away and waiting 24 to 48 hours before doing anything. If the animal is still in the same spot after that window, residents can reach a local Wildlife Resources Division office through GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact.