If you live in northern Georgia and think alligators are just a Florida problem, prepare for a reality check. The Peach State state hosts roughly 225,000 of these prehistoric party crashers, and they are getting more active as temperatures rise.

🐊 What We Know: Georgia wildlife officials want residents to get “GatorWise” before summer kicks into high gear. These scaly locals make their homes in any water body south of an invisible line connecting Columbus to Macon to Augusta. That means if you live in the southern half of the state, you have neighbors with very impressive teeth.

🎯 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Kara Nitschke, the state’s alligator biologist, says people spend more time outdoors when weather warms up. That creates more opportunities for awkward encounters with creatures that have been perfecting their survival skills since the dinosaur era. Alligators are native Georgians and serve important roles in local ecosystems, which means they are not going anywhere.

📋 The GatorWise Playbook: Wildlife experts say smart behavior prevents problems. Always assume alligators live in any water body within their range. They excel at hiding and pop up in unexpected places, especially after storms or floods. Never feed them, either on purpose or by accident. Tossing fish scraps into water counts as accidental feeding and breaks state law. Feeding alligators teaches them to associate humans with dinner, which erases their natural fear of people.

🚫 What Not to Do: Skip the wildlife selfies and alligator wrestling fantasies. Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you in danger. Keep pets on leashes and away from water edges since alligators cannot distinguish between pets and prey. Small children need constant supervision near water.

⚠️ Stay Alert: Watch for alligator warning signs and avoid swimming in areas thick with vegetation. Stick to daylight hours for water activities and maintain distance if you spot an alligator.

