Georgia highways will transform into an attentive classroom this Memorial Day weekend—with state troopers grading drivers on their ability to not crash, text, or impersonate a Fast & Furious extra. The 78-hour enforcement blitz kicks off Friday at 6 p.m., and officers promise extra credit for sobriety.

🚨 What We Know: Last year’s holiday saw over 14,000 citations, 500 DUI arrests, and 11 deaths. This year, AAA predicts car travel will hit 2005-level chaos, meaning everyone and their cousin’s goldfish is hitting the road.

🛑 Take Action: Troopers’ survival guide includes: Don’t drive drunk, put the phone down (Georgia’s hands-free law isn’t a suggestion), and buckle up—because flying through a windshield won’t earn you a holiday discount.

🚑 Remember The Golden Rule: If your car dies mid-highway, dial 5-1-1 for free help. CHAMP and HERO crews will fix flats, clear debris, or just remind you that yes, Atlanta traffic is always this bad.

📉 What’s Next: Follow the Georgia Department of Public Safety on social media for real-time updates on crashes, arrests, and how many drivers still haven’t learned what a turn signal is.

😉 Pro tip: Your Memorial Day barbecue tastes better when you’re not eating it in a jail cell.