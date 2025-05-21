Georgia highways will transform into an attentive classroom this Memorial Day weekend—with state troopers grading drivers on their ability to not crash, text, or impersonate a Fast & Furious extra. The 78-hour enforcement blitz kicks off Friday at 6 p.m., and officers promise extra credit for sobriety.
🚨 What We Know: Last year’s holiday saw over 14,000 citations, 500 DUI arrests, and 11 deaths. This year, AAA predicts car travel will hit 2005-level chaos, meaning everyone and their cousin’s goldfish is hitting the road.
🛑 Take Action: Troopers’ survival guide includes: Don’t drive drunk, put the phone down (Georgia’s hands-free law isn’t a suggestion), and buckle up—because flying through a windshield won’t earn you a holiday discount.
🚑 Remember The Golden Rule: If your car dies mid-highway, dial 5-1-1 for free help. CHAMP and HERO crews will fix flats, clear debris, or just remind you that yes, Atlanta traffic is always this bad.
📉 What’s Next: Follow the Georgia Department of Public Safety on social media for real-time updates on crashes, arrests, and how many drivers still haven’t learned what a turn signal is.
😉 Pro tip: Your Memorial Day barbecue tastes better when you’re not eating it in a jail cell.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.