Search Underway For Missing Macon Woman Last Seen In September

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 38-year-old Heather Marie Thompson, who disappeared September 26 from the Cordele Avenue and Riggins Mill Road area of Macon.

What We Know: Thompson was last seen on September 26, 2024, wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and flip flops. Family members report they have not heard from her since her disappearance, which has raised concerns about her safety. Thompson is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Take Action: Anyone with information about Heather Marie Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Community members in the Cordele Avenue and Riggins Mill Road area are encouraged to check security cameras for any sightings between September 26 and the today.