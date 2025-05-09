Search Underway For Missing Macon Woman Last Seen In September

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 38-year-old Heather Marie Thompson, who disappeared September 26 from the Cordele Avenue and Riggins Mill Road area of Macon.
What We Know: Thompson was last seen on September 26, 2024, wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and flip flops. Family members report they have not heard from her since her disappearance, which has raised concerns about her safety. Thompson is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Take Action: Anyone with information about Heather Marie Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Community members in the Cordele Avenue and Riggins Mill Road area are encouraged to check security cameras for any sightings between September 26 and the today.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.