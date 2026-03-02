Listen to this post

A Savannah teenager who vanished more than four months ago has been found. Elijah Lanier-Newton, 14, is safe.

The Update: Savannah Police confirmed Monday morning that Elijah had been located safely. No further details about where he was found or his condition, other than that he was located safely, were immediately released.

Elijah was reported missing in November 2025 after he was last seen Halloween night near the I-95 and Highway 204 interchange.

He had been gone for more than four months before police announced he was found.

Worth Knowing: If you ever see a missing child or have information, Savannah Police say to call 911 immediately