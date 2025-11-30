A box truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed in Georgia, according to state authorities.

What’s Happening: The driver lost control after falling asleep, left the roadway, and rolled the truck onto its side, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What’s Important: Statet troopers are using the crash as evidence of the dangers of drowsy driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said fatigue slows reaction time and reduces awareness behind the wheel.

Between the Lines: The agency did not release information about when or where the crash occurred, whether anyone was injured, or if the driver faces charges.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Safety.