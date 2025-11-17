Savannah police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen near I-95.

What’s Happening: Elijah Lanier-Newton was last seen near the I-95 and Highway 204 interchange by a Shell gas station. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

What’s Important: Police say Elijah is known to spend time on Key Street off Skidaway Road. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

The Source: Savannah Police Department.