Savannah police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen near I-95.
What’s Happening: Elijah Lanier-Newton was last seen near the I-95 and Highway 204 interchange by a Shell gas station. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
What’s Important: Police say Elijah is known to spend time on Key Street off Skidaway Road. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
The Source: Savannah Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.