A Richmond County teenager has been missing since Sunday, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.
What’s Happening: Kalib Brown, 14, was last seen on Sunday on the 2100 block of Reedale Avenue. He was wearing all black clothing — a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.
What’s Important: Kalib is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.