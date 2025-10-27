A Richmond County teenager has been missing since Sunday, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

What’s Happening: Kalib Brown, 14, was last seen on Sunday on the 2100 block of Reedale Avenue. He was wearing all black clothing — a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

What’s Important: Kalib is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.